Apple is reportedly buying older TV shows to take on Netflix and Amazon

When Apple TV+ launched last year its MO was very much original content. The company had poured an eye-watering sum of money into creating new shows specifically for the platform and people were, understandably, a bit wary of paying for a service to access stuff they weren’t familiar with — particularly as getting hold of existing popular movies and TV shows through the platform incurred an additional cost. Now, to mitigate some of this consumer uncertainty, and in a bid to compete with the massive libraries of the likes of Netflix and Hulu, Apple is reportedly buying up a bunch of older shows and films.

As reported by Bloomberg, Apple TV+ execs have been taking pitches from Hollywood studios about licensing older content for the streaming service, and have already bought some shows and movies — no word yet on what they are, however, or when they’ll arrive.