Apple TV is coming to Chromecasts with Google TV

Looks like Apple and Google are getting closer as 2020 draws to a close. After announcing that Apple Music will be available on Google’s smart speakers and displays earlier this month, the two companies are playing nice once more. The Apple TV app will be available on Chromecasts with Google TV beginning early next year, with more Android TV OS devices to follow.

This integration is beneficial to both companies. Google gets to claim that the Chromecast is now “one of the only streaming devices with all the major video subscriptions,” as it said in its announcement. Meanwhile, Apple’s TV+ service will be available to a wider audience of people than before. Though it’s worth noting that the Apple TV app had already been supported by Roku and Fire TVs before this, and arrived on PlayStations earlier this year.