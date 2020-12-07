Latest in Gear

Apple Music arrives on Google's smart speakers and displays

Here's another alternative to YouTube Music.
Cherlynn Low, @cherlynnlow
4h ago
It’s hard to imagine Apple and Google playing nice on a device, but that can be the case starting today. That is, for music streaming, anyway. Google announced today that Apple Music is now rolling out to Assistant-enabled speakers and displays like the Nest Audio, Nest Hub Max, Nest Mini and more. Apple Music subscribers can ask the Assistant to find and play your songs, albums and playlists using their voice after they link their accounts in the Google Home app.

You’ll be able to set Apple Music as your default music streaming service, and then when you ask your speaker to “play K-Pop Hits playlist,” it will stream from Apple’s library. You can ask Assistant for specific titles or playlists, tell it to pull up your liked songs or play music based on genre, mood or activity.

With today’s news, Apple Music joins a robust list of streaming services that work on Google’s devices, including YouTube Music, Spotify, Pandora, Deezer, radio stations and more. The feature rolls out today in the US, UK, France, Germany and Japan, though there is no word yet on availability in other regions.

