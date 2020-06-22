Latest in Entertainment

Watch the first trailer for the Apple TV+ 'Foundation' series

The sci-fi series will debut in 2021 and stars Jared Harris.
Karissa Bell, @karissabe
1h ago
Foundation Apple TV+
Apple

Apple has revealed the first trailer for Foundation, the highly-anticipated sci-fi series based on Issac Asimov’s iconic books of the same name. The series is coming to Apple TV+ in 2021, after the show-runners were forced to pause production on the series due to the coronavirus pandemic. 

The series will star Jared Harris as Hari Seldon, the mathematics professor behind “psychohistory,” which uses math to predict the future. Foundation is executive produced by Issac Asimov’s daughter, Robyn Asimov, along with David Goyer, Josh Friedman, Cameron Welsh, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Marcy Ross.

The addition of Foundation to Apple TV+ comes as Apple looks to bolster the premium content for its streaming service.

apple, Apple TV Plus, Apple TV, wwdc2020, news, entertainment
