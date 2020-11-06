Tom Hanks war drama 'Greyhound' comes to Apple TV+ on July 10th

Greyhound, the World War II sea battle drama starring Tom Hanks, will make its debut on Apple TV+ July 10th, Apple has announced. Greyhound represents Apple’s biggest investment in a feature film yet, as it splashed out $70 million for the worldwide rights.

Hanks stars as the first-time captain of a US Navy destroyer. His mission is to protect a 37-ship convoy carrying troops and suppliers over a treacherous, German U-boat-infested stretch of the Atlantic. The film is directed by Aaron Schneider and Hanks himself wrote the script based on C.S. Forester’s novel The Good Shepherd.