Apple TV+ will stream another 'Mythic Quest' bonus episode ahead of season two

Mythic Quest , an Apple TV+ comedy series about life at a video game studio, returns for its second season on May 7th . Before then, you'll be able to check in with the gang via the show's second bonus episode.

The first bonus installment emerged last year and it depicted the impact of COVID-19 lockdowns on the characters. "Everlight," which hits Apple TV+ on April 16th, shows the flipside of that, with the team returning to the office after quarantine for an annual party.

Mythic Quest co-creator and star Rob McElhenney directed the episode. It was written by co-star (and Horizon: Zero Dawn's Aloy) Ashly Burch and features the voice of Oscar winner Sir Anthony Hopkins.