Latest in Gear

Image credit: Devindra Hardawar/Engadget

Apple TV will finally stream YouTube in 4K

You won't have to settle for 1080p when tvOS 14 is ready.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago
Comments
98 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Apple TV 4K
Devindra Hardawar/Engadget

The Apple TV 4K hasn’t entirely lived up to its name — not when YouTube can’t stream beyond 1080p on the media hub. When tvOS 14 arrives, however, you won’t be held back. As 9to5Mac noticed, Apple has quietly mentioned that the new release will play YouTube videos in “full 4K.” It’s not certain what prompted the end to the years-long impasse (we’ve asked both Apple and Google for comment), but it likely comes down to a change in video formats.

For years, YouTube has preferred to stream 4K videos using its open VP9 codec. Many device makers have supported it, but Apple has balked at using the format (which has its share of patent disputes) in favor of technology like HEVC. YouTube 4K support on the Apple TV would require one side to adopt the other’s preferred video technology. It may just be a matter of who blinked first.

Catch up on all the latest news from WWDC 2020!

In this article: Apple TV, Apple TV 4K, YouTube, 4k, streaming, tvOS, tvOS 14, Google, internet, wwdc2020, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
98 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

CERN approves plans for a $23 billion, 62-mile long super-collider

CERN approves plans for a $23 billion, 62-mile long super-collider

View
Google Voice and Google Fi finally work with the same account

Google Voice and Google Fi finally work with the same account

View
Here's everything Apple announced at its WWDC 2020 keynote

Here's everything Apple announced at its WWDC 2020 keynote

View
Apple ditches Intel for its own processors in Macs

Apple ditches Intel for its own processors in Macs

View
There could be as many as six billion Earth-like planets in our galaxy

There could be as many as six billion Earth-like planets in our galaxy

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr