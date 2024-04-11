Apple TV+'s Dark Matter series takes on one of Blake Crouch's best books

Apple just dropped a trailer for another of its never-ending cavalcade of sci-fi shows. Dark Matter stars Joel Edgerton and Jennifer Connelly. It also happens to be based on a fantastic book by author Blake Crouch, which we recommended in 2021 after publication. The show premieres on May 8 with two episodes.

I’ve read the book, and love it, but there will be no real spoilers here. Dark Matter follows a physicist as he gets involved with some serious sci-fi shenanigans. The trailer gives a bit of the plot away, enough to understand that these particular sci-fi shenanigans are of the multiversal variety. Again, the book is a rip-roaring page turner, so the show should follow suit. The rest of the cast includes Jimmi Simpson, Alice Braga, Dayo Okeniyi and Oakes Fegley.

Crouch is actually the showrunner here, which is a first for the author. This isn’t, however, the first TV show based on one of his books. Wayward Pines ran on Fox for two seasons and was based on a series of novels. Good Behavior, also pulled from a book series, aired on TNT back in 2016. The writer has penned a bunch of novels that haven’t been turned into TV shows. We heartily recommend Upgrade, which made our list of the best books of 2022.

Dark Matter joins an absolutely stacked collection of sci-fi shows on Apple TV+. There are the heavy hitters like Severance, For All Mankind and Silo, but also a bunch of lesser-known programs like Invasion and the recently-released Constellation. I’m not done. Monarch: Legacy of Monsters put Kurt Russell up against Godzilla and Hello Tomorrow is set in a retro-future wonderland. I’m still not done. See, Schmigadoon and The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey all have sci-fi elements. Finally, there’s that fantasy show about an American college football coach who somehow becomes a soccer sensation in the UK without actually knowing anything about the sport.