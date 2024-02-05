Apple Vision Pro teardown deconstructs the weird-looking EyeSight display

One of Vision Pro's most intriguing features is undoubtedly the EyeSight display, which projects a visual feed of your own eyes to better connect with people in the real world — because eye contact matters, be it real or virtual. As iFixit discovered in its teardown, it turns out that Apple leveraged stereoscopic 3D effect as an attempt to make your virtual eyes look more life-like, as opposed to a conventional "flat" output on the curved OLED panel. This is achieved by stacking a widening optical layer and a lenticular lens layer over the OLED screen, which is why exposing the panel will show "some very oddly pinched eyes." The optical nature of the added layers also explain the EyeSight display's dim output. Feel free to check out the scientific details in the article.

While iFixit has yet to do more analysis before it can give the Vision Pro a repairability score, so far we already know that the front glass panel "took a lot of heat and time" to detach from the main body. That said, the overall modular design — especially the speakers and the external battery — should win some points. As always, head over to iFixit for some lovely close-up shots of the teardown process.