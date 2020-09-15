Latest in Gear

Image credit: Apple

Watch Apple’s ‘Time Flies’ event here at 1PM ET

New iPhones are delayed, but we can expect big Apple Watch updates.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
26m ago
Comments
39 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Apple 'Time Flies' Event
Apple

Apple has been hosting annual iPhone press conferences in September since 2012, but this year is understandably different. While Apple is holding a big launch event today, we probably won’t learn much about the upcoming iPhone 12 series, which has been delayed “a few weeks.”

Instead, we’re expecting to get some pretty big Apple Watch updates. We’re hoping to get a look at the Apple Watch Series 6 and a glimpse of a new low-cost Apple Watch. Rumors are also circulating about a refreshed version of iPad Air. 

You can watch the live coverage here and follow along as we live blog the event below.

In this article: applewatch2020, apple, apple watch, series 6, low-cost, watch, coverage, event, launch event, time flies, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
39 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

'The Mandalorian’ season two trailer is here

'The Mandalorian’ season two trailer is here

View
Apple AirPods Pro now offer spatial audio

Apple AirPods Pro now offer spatial audio

View
AMD's Radeon RX 6000 reference card ditches the noisy blower

AMD's Radeon RX 6000 reference card ditches the noisy blower

View
Bloomberg: PS5 Digital Edition pricing could dip below $400

Bloomberg: PS5 Digital Edition pricing could dip below $400

View
IKEA partners with ASUS ROG on 'affordable' gaming furniture

IKEA partners with ASUS ROG on 'affordable' gaming furniture

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr