Watch Apple’s ‘Time Flies’ event here at 1PM ET

Apple has been hosting annual iPhone press conferences in September since 2012, but this year is understandably different. While Apple is holding a big launch event today, we probably won’t learn much about the upcoming iPhone 12 series, which has been delayed “a few weeks.”

Instead, we’re expecting to get some pretty big Apple Watch updates. We’re hoping to get a look at the Apple Watch Series 6 and a glimpse of a new low-cost Apple Watch. Rumors are also circulating about a refreshed version of iPad Air.