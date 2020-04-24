Latest in Gear

Image credit: Chris Velazco / Engadget

Apple Watch Series 5 cellular models are $100 off

Both the 40mm and 44mm models are on sale.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
1h ago
Comments
48 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Apple Watch Series 5
Chris Velazco / Engadget

The Apple Watch Series 5, one of the best smartwatches you can buy, is currently on sale. Amazon has discounted the 40mm and 44mm GPS and cellular models by $100, making them $400 and $430, respectively. According to price tracker Camelcamelcamel, both are all-time low prices for Amazon.  

Buy Apple Watch 40mm at Amazon - $400

Buy Apple Watch 44mm at Amazon $430

The cellular connectivity of these models allows you to leave your iPhone at home when you want to go workout outside and still make calls, as well as send and receive text messages. With the Series 5, Apple also added an internationally emergency calling feature in case you need help while traveling abroad.   

Engadget's Dana Wollman gave the Apple Watch Series 5 a score of 88 when she reviewed the wearable last year. An obvious highlight of the Series 5 is its new always-on display. Apple tweaked most of its watch faces to optimize them for the always-on display. The result is that the new screen is useful but won't drain the wearable's battery before the end of the workday. One other new is feature a built-in compass that's particularly handy if you like to hike. You also get all the features Apple built into previous models, including fall detection, heart rate tracking and ECG analysis.

Unfortunately, Apple didn't introduce any new fitness features. It also didn't add any battery life enhancements. For better and worse, you can still expect to get about 18 hours of use from the new model on a single charge.  

If you want something more affordable, the Garmin Forerunner 35 GPS watch we highlighted yesterday is still on sale for $90. Note though that it's an entry-level smartwatch without cellular connectivity. The Apple Watch also offers more robust tracking for a variety of activities, making it one of the best all-around smartwatches you can buy. 

In this article: engadgetdeals, thebuyersguide, apple watch, apple, wearables, apple watch series 5, series 5, commerce, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
48 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Hitting the Books: How 'universal' stem cells might fix our brains

Hitting the Books: How 'universal' stem cells might fix our brains

View
Portable 'cold plasma' wand prototype could destroy germs in seconds

Portable 'cold plasma' wand prototype could destroy germs in seconds

View
Apple Watch Series 5 cellular models are $100 off

Apple Watch Series 5 cellular models are $100 off

View
Travis Scott's 'Fortnite' concert drew 12.3 million concurrent viewers

Travis Scott's 'Fortnite' concert drew 12.3 million concurrent viewers

View
Tesla competitor Polestar 2 will start at $59,900 in the US

Tesla competitor Polestar 2 will start at $59,900 in the US

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr