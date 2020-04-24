Apple Watch Series 5 cellular models are $100 off

Buy Apple Watch 44mm at Amazon $430

The cellular connectivity of these models allows you to leave your iPhone at home when you want to go workout outside and still make calls, as well as send and receive text messages. With the Series 5, Apple also added an internationally emergency calling feature in case you need help while traveling abroad.

Engadget's Dana Wollman gave the Apple Watch Series 5 a score of 88 when she reviewed the wearable last year. An obvious highlight of the Series 5 is its new always-on display. Apple tweaked most of its watch faces to optimize them for the always-on display. The result is that the new screen is useful but won't drain the wearable's battery before the end of the workday. One other new is feature a built-in compass that's particularly handy if you like to hike. You also get all the features Apple built into previous models, including fall detection, heart rate tracking and ECG analysis.

Unfortunately, Apple didn't introduce any new fitness features. It also didn't add any battery life enhancements. For better and worse, you can still expect to get about 18 hours of use from the new model on a single charge.

If you want something more affordable, the Garmin Forerunner 35 GPS watch we highlighted yesterday is still on sale for $90. Note though that it's an entry-level smartwatch without cellular connectivity. The Apple Watch also offers more robust tracking for a variety of activities, making it one of the best all-around smartwatches you can buy.