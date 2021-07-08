Apple Watch Series 6 Product Red drops to $300 at Woot

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Now is a prime opportunity to get an Apple Watch Series 6 at a good price, provided you're not picky about the color. Woot is offering the 40mm Product Red edition with GPS (that is, no cellular) for just $300, or a clean $100 below the usual price. This isn't the absolute lowest price we've seen, but it's still a solid deal that delivers a high-end smartwatch at a reasonable price.

Buy Apple Watch Series 6 at Woot - $300

Series 6 is still a very capable smartwatch months after launch. It's ultimately a refinement of Series 5 with a blood oxygen monitor and slight boosts to performance and battery life, but that still leaves you with a great always-on display, useful health features and a rich app ecosystem. WatchOS 8 will expand that functionality, too, with improvements to everything from mindfulness to messages.

As before, the catch is simply the timing. Series 7 is likely close at hand, and might include a new design with updated performance and wireless technology. If you're more interested in having the latest hardware than saving money, you may want to wait a few weeks. You'll likely pay much less for Series 6, though, and it's a much better value at this price than the Apple Watch SE.

Just be aware that Woot's return policy is stricter than Amazon's. You have to return products within 30 days, and Woot reduces the refund amount by the cost of shipping. This Apple Watch is likely a safe bet, but you'll want to quickly determine whether or not you intend to keep it.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.