Apple's virtual WWDC keynote starts on June 22nd at 1 PM ET

With less than two weeks to go before this year’s entirely virtual edition of the Worldwide Developers Conference, Apple has announced the schedule for the event. The WWDC keynote will take place at 1 PM ET on June 22nd, and you can expect to learn about the future of iOS, iPadOS, watchOS, tvOS, macOS and more. For instance, Apple may be preparing to announce it’ll start using its own ARM-based processors in Macs.

You’ll be able to watch the keynote, which will stream from the Apple Park campus, on the company’s main website, the developer app and website, the Apple TV app and YouTube. Viewers in China can catch it on Tencent, iQIYI, Bilibili and Youku.