Image credit: Apple

Apple Clips lets you use an app's best features without downloading it

Get the functionality you need, fast.
Andrew Tarantola, @terrortola
36m ago
Apple

Among the numerous pieces of software debuted at Apple’s WWDC 2020 remote event on Monday, the company showed off a handy new iOS 14 feature that will enable users to view and interact with dynamic content from third party developers simply by scanning a QR code.

The feature, dubbed “Clips”, will automatically download a portion of the app’s functionality or content, rather than the entire program when users scan a compatible QR code. For example, if you want to rent a scooter, instead of downloading the entire app, creating a login, and entering your credit card login, Clips will allow you to sign in with your Apple credentials and automatically link to your Apple Pay account.

Catch up on all the latest news from WWDC 2020!

iOS, QR code, ios14, wwdc2020, Apple, clips
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
