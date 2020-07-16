AppleCare+ monthly plans are available in Canada, Japan and Australia

Apple first rolled out monthly payments for Applecare+ last year, but so far the service has been limited to to US. Now, Apple is expanding the program abroad to three additional countries: Japan, Australia and Canada (via MacRumors).

AppleCare+ extends your regular warranty and includes accidental damage coverage. As in the US, the lump-sum plan is limited to 24 months (or 36 months if you own an Apple Watch Edition or Hérmes), whereas the monthly plan renews indefinitely each month until you cancel it. However, the single payment option is cheaper than the monthly plan over the two- or three-year period. (All of that is a generalization, as many terms and conditions apply).