Apple’s 1TB 14-inch MacBook Pro falls to a new all-time low

Apple's 2021 MacBook Pros offer incredible performance thanks to the latest M1 Pro and Max chips, while the return of certain key ports makes them more practical than ever. If you've been looking for one but have been put off by the price, the 14-inch 1TB model just fell to a new all-time low at Amazon. You can pick up the 1TB M1 Pro model with a 10-core CPU, 16-core GPU and 16GB of RAM for just $2,229, or $270 off the regular price.

With an Engadget review score of 92, the 2021 MacBook Pros were among the best laptops of the year. That's due in large part to the 2nd-gen M1 Pro/Max CPUs that can keep up with and even outperform models equipped with Intel and AMD chips, while delivering up to 12 hours of battery life. They also offer good GPU performance for content creation and light gaming.

Along with the three Thunderbolt 4 ports, you get HDMI, MagSafe power, a headphone jack and an SD card slot. Apple has also ditched the butterfly keyboards in favor of more reliable ones, while adding in a high-resolution 1080p Facetime webcam. Finally, the 14-inch Liquid Retina XDR display delivers 3,024 x 1,964 resolution, up to 1,600 nits of brightness and a 120Hz refresh rate. Some folks may not like the screen's notch, however, and the lack of upgradeable memory and storage are also downsides.

If you don't need 1TB of storage (Thunderbolt 4 certainly makes upgrading that easy), Amazon is also offering a deal on the base 512GB model. Apart from the smaller SSD and a slightly less powerful M1 Pro CPU and GPU (8-core CPU and 14-core GPU), it has similar specs to the 1TB model and is considerably cheaper — just $1,799, or $200 off the regular price.

