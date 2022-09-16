Apple's 10.2-inch iPad drops to $280, plus the rest of the week's best tech deals

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.

A number of our favorite gadgets dropped in price this week across the web. Apple's base iPad remains on sale for the best price we've seen it — only $280. Many GPS + Cellular models of the Apple Watch Series 7 are on sale, some for as low as $379. Considering how minor the updates are to the Series 8, it may be worth it to grab a Series 7 while they're deeply discounted instead. Google's Pixel Buds Pro are back on sale for $175, while Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4 is $50 off its usual price. Here are the best tech deals from this week that you can still get today.

10.2-inch iPad

Nathan Ingraham / Engadget

Apple's entry-level iPad has dropped to a new all-time low of $280. We gave it a score of 86 for its solid performance, excellent battery life and improved Center Stage cameras.

Turn on browser notifications to receive breaking news alerts from Engadget You can disable notifications at any time in your settings menu. Not now Turned on Turn on

Apple Watch Series 7

Apple

Most 45mm Apple Watch Series 7 models are on sale, so you can pick one up for as low as $300. While the Series 8 just came out, the differences between last year's Watch and the latest one are slim. If you're willing to skip the Series 8, you can pick up a Watch that has all of the same major features for much less.

2021 Apple TV HD

Apple

Apple's latest HD set-top box is 34 percent off and down to a record low of $99. It may not be the most affordable media player available, but it's the cheapest way to get tvOS into your home, which comes with the ability to play Apple Arcade games on your TV, share content from your iPhone to your TV via AirPlay and more. If you're willing to spend extra, you can still pick up the Apple TV 4K for only $120 at Amazon right now.

MacBook Air M2

Devindra Hardawar/Engadget

The silver MacBook Air M2 with 256GB of storage is $100 off and down to $1,099 right now, matching a deal we saw last month. We gave the updated laptop a score of 96 for its excellent performance, gorgeous display and. ultra-thin design.

AirPods Max

Apple's AirPods Max are $120 off and down to $429, which is the cheapest price we've seen them on Amazon. We gave the headphones a score of 84 for their excellent sound quality, comfortable fit and strong ANC.

Google Pixel Buds Pro

Billy Steele/Engadget

Google's Pixel Buds Pro are back on sale for a record low of $175. We gave them a score of 87 for their deep, punchy bass, reliable touch controls and solid ANC.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

Engadget

Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4 is already $200 off at Amazon, bringing it down to $1,600. The Z Flip 4 also has a discount of $100, so you can pick that one up for as low as $900. Both of these foldables just came out and we gave the Z Fold 4 and the Z Flip 4 scores of 86 each.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

David Imel for Engadget

Samsung has discounted the Galaxy Watch 4 to $200, which is $50 off its usual price. The differences between the Watch 4 and this year's Galaxy Watch 5 are pretty minimal, so you could save a ton by picking up last year's model. We gave it a score of 85 for its attractive design, comprehensive health tracking capabilities and handy WearOS features.

Anker Eufy RoboVacs

Anker

Amazon Prime members can save hundreds on Eufy RoboVac robot vacuums right now. The X8 Hybrid mop and vacuum in one is down to $400, or $250 off its normal rate, while the budget-friendly RoboVac 11S is on sale for $140.

Samsung T7 Shield

The 1TB model of the Samsung T7 Shield SSD is on sale for $110, which is close to a record-low price. This rugged drive has a tough exterior that can withstand drops from nearly 10 feet, plus an IP65 rating for dust- and water-resistance. It also has the same read/write speeds of the other T7 models and works with a bunch of devices including PC, Mac, Android and even some game consoles.

Disney+

In honor of Disney+ Day, the House of Mouse has discounted its streaming service to $2 for the first month for new and returning subscribers. That's 75 percent off the normal monthly rate, which is one of the best discounts we've seen even if it only applies to one month of membership. After that first month, your subscription will go back up to $8. You have until September 19th to get this deal.

Hulu + Live TV

Hulu's latest promotion knocks $20 off its Live TV subscription service for three months for new and returning customers. That means you'll pay $50 per month for the service instead of the usual $70 for the first three months that you're subscribed. You can take advantage of the offer through October 5th, and with it you get live TV access along with standard Hulu streaming as well as access to Disney+ and ESPN+ libraries.

HBO Max

HBO Max has discounted its annual plan, so you can save 30 percent if you sign up and pay for one year upfront. If you can deal with ads, the service will cost $70 for 12 months, down from the usual $100. to get an ad-free experience, you'll pay $105, which is $45 off the usual rate.

ThermoWorks Warehouse deals

ThermoWorks

ThermoWorks has a bunch of warehouse deals available now that are worth considering. The Thermapen is on sale for just over $62, while the cuter, smaller ThermoPop is down to only $21. These are some of our favorite instant-read thermometers, and we like both of them for their attractive yet practical designs and their accurate temperature readings.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter and subscribe to the Engadget Deals newsletter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.