Apple's 13-inch MacBook Air M2 drops to a record low of $999

On the heels of Apple's WWDC announcement of a brand new MacBook Air, B&H is now selling last year's model for an all-time low price. The base configuration of the 13-inch MacBook Air with the M2 chip is currently $999 in either the Silver or Midnight colorway. It's just $50 more for Starlight or Space Gray, which is still a pretty great deal. The base model has 8GB of RAM and 256GM of storage, along with an 8-core CPU and 8-core GPU on the M2 chip.

Photo by Devindra Hardawar / Engadget

During yesterday's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) keynote, Apple revealed the new 15-inch MacBook Air, which you can pre-order now. But if you don't need a 15-inch screen, you can get the same M2 chip in the 13-inch model — and save $300 over the larger laptop's price, thanks to this deal. Apple did announce a lower base price for last year's laptop, and you can now get it from most retailers for $1,099, but B&H Photo is taking things a step further with an all-time low $999 price.

The 2022 MacBook Air is our current favorite laptop overall thanks to the excellent performance of Apple's own M2 processor and the impressive 16-hour battery life — all in a machine that's highly portable at just 2.7 pounds. Our senior editor Devindra Hardawar called the machine a "near-perfect Mac" in his review, praising the "gorgeous" redesign, the great speakers and the speedy performance of the M2 chip.

