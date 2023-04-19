Apple's 14-inch M2 MacBook Pro is up to $250 off at Amazon The entry-level model is also down to a record low price.

This is a prime moment to buy a high-powered Mac laptop for a grad, or as a treat for yourself. Amazon is offering steep discounts for 14-inch MacBook Pro models with the M2 Pro chip. The base version with a 10-core CPU and 512GB of storage is available at an all-time low price of $1,799, or $200 off. The biggest bargain, however, is a 12-core CPU variant with 1TB of storage that's selling for $2,249, or a sizeable $250 off. At these prices, there's little reason to get a MacBook Air — the Pro delivers considerably more features for a slightly larger outlay.

The 2023 revision of the 14-inch MacBook Pro is an iterative upgrade, but that still makes it an excellent laptop. It maintains the superb display, speakers, input and connectivity of its predecessor, but the M2 Pro improves performance and extends battery life. This is a compact powerhouse for creative work, particularly if you tend to work away from a wall outlet — Apple Silicon-based Macs sustain their speed while on battery power, unlike many competitors. It's quiet, too.

This is still an expensive computer that may be pricier than some competitors, and you'll want a Windows-based machine if you either crave a gaming rig or have certain must-run apps that aren't Mac-native. If those aren't issues, though, this is a very well-rounded portable with few shortcomings.

