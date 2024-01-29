Apple's 15-inch MacBook Air M2 falls back to a low of $999

Apple's 15-inch MacBook Air M2 is already the company's most affordable laptop with this size screen. Now, you can grab the 256GB model at Amazon for just $999 (in Starlight), back down to the lowest price we've seen to date. And if you need more storage, the 512GB model is available for $1,199 ($300 off in Midnight), also an all-time low price.

The 15-inch MacBook Air is more than just a larger version of the 13-inch model, as Engadget's Nathan Ingraham discovered during his review. While it's still as thin and light as you'd expect, he found that the combination of the large screen and powerful processing made it good enough that he could see using it as his only computer.

That's in large part due to Apple's M2 chipset that gives the 15-inch Air a great price to performance ratio. It also offers a comfortable keyboard and trackpad, plus battery life that actually exceeded the company's 18 hour spec for video playback during out testing. The bigger screen has a 2,880 x 1,864 resolution, but it shares the same pixels per inch (224) as that of the 13-inch version. Though it lacks the punch of the mini LED displays found on the MacBook Pros, the Liquid Retina panel still offers 500 nits of brightness and a 60Hz refresh rate.

While Apple's M2 chipset is a year old at this point, the 15-inch Air model is the most recent model in the lineup. If your focus is content creation, a MacBook Pro might be a better choice. But if you do a mix of things from productivity to video editing, the 15-inch Air is an great choice — especially for road warriors who want to carry the least amount of weight possible. If you want to grab either the 256GB or 512GB models, it's best to act soon, though, as stock tends to run out fast.

