Apple's 15-inch MacBook Air M2 models are up to $200 off right now That's the best price we've seen on the larger Air.

It's early August and that means the back-to-school season is closing in on us fast. For those looking to invest in a new laptop for the upcoming semester, Amazon has a sale on the latest 15-inch MacBook Air that brings many models down to their lowest price yet. At the time of writing this, every color of the 256GB MacBook Air M2 is $200 off and down to $1,099, and the 512GB model in starlight is also $200 off and down to $1,299. Regardless of the size you get, the Air M2 is one of our favorite laptops at the moment, and it's even better when you can grab it on sale like this.

Apple Apple 15.3-inch MacBook Air Laptop with M2 chip $1,099 $1,299 Save $200 Pick up the 15-inch MacBook Air M2 while many models are up to $200 off. $1,099 at Amazon

The 15-inch MacBook Air takes everything we loved about the 13-inch model and make it just a little bit bigger. Like it's smaller sibling, the 15-inch laptop has impressive performance thanks to Apple's M2 chipset, a comfortable keyboard and trackpad and a battery life that exceeded the 18 hours that the company promised in our video playback testing.

The bigger screen has a 2,880 x 1,864 resolution, but it shares the same pixels per inch (224) as that of the 13-inch version. Although it's not a mini LED display like you'll find on the MacBook Pros, it's still a lovely Liquid Retina panel with 500 nits of brightness and a 60Hz refresh rate. The extra screen space will definitely come in handy in a lot of different workflows, and since the 15-inch MacBook Air is nearly as thin and light as the 13-inch model, it's remains quite portable.

The biggest gripe with the 15-inch Air that we should call out, especially now, is that Apple's M2 chipset is one year old at this point and there's a possibility that we see new, M3-powered Macs debut this fall. This time of year, it's worth waiting to pick up a Mac if you absolutely must have the latest and greatest. However, it's likely that Apple will not retire the M2 MacBooks even if it launches M3 machines in the fall; the company currently sells the M1 MacBook Air alongside the M2 laptops, so we expect the M2 machines to stick around for a while even after the latest devices come out.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter and subscribe to the Engadget Deals newsletter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.