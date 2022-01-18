Apple's 2021 iPad Mini falls back to an all-time low of $400

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Apple's 2021 iPad Mini tablet is a popular choice thanks to its portability and excellent specs, but it's not exactly an impulse purchase at $500. If you've been eyeing one, the 64GB model is now on sale at Amazon for $400 (20 percent off) matching the lowest price we've seen. And if you need more storage, the iPad Mini 256GB model is discounted by 17 percent, dropping the price to $540.

The 2021 model has similar specs to the iPhone 13, with the same speedy A15 Bionic chip that delivers a big jump in performance over the fifth-gen model. It comes with a larger 8.3-inch display with higher 2,266 x 1,488 resolution and eliminates the physical home button, moving the Touch ID sensor to the power button. The volume buttons, meanwhile, are at the top to make room for Apple Pencil 2 that can be attached to the side magnetically.

Other features include USB-C charging and upgraded cameras with support from Apple's Center Stage feature, keeping you in the center of the frame during video calls. The main downsides are the lack of a headphone jack, limited 64GB of storage on the base model and fairly high price compared to tablets with comparable specs. Amazon has certainly taken the edge off the price, but it's best to act soon before the deal ends.

