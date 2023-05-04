Apple's 256GB 12.9-inch iPad Pro drops to its lowest price yet The tablet is available for $150 less than usual.

The latest iPad Pro is one of the best tablets on the market right now. Those looking for a good deal on a 12.9-inch version with more storage than the base 128GB model may be tempted by a new sale. The 256GB variant has dropped by $150 to $1,049 . That’s the lowest price we’ve seen to date for this version. It’s the same price as a 128GB iPad Pro, so you’d effectively be doubling the storage at no extra cost.

We gave the tablet a score of 87 in our review , with the design and build, solid battery life and Apple Pencil Hover feature among the aspects that stood out.

The 2022 iPad Pro is Apple's most powerful model to date. It boasts the beefy M2 chipset, so it should handle just about any task you can throw at it with ease. For one thing, it supports Apple's Stage Manager multitasking feature. The tablet has a Liquid Retina XDR screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio. The display offers up to 1,000 nits of full-screen brightness and up to 1,600 nits for HDR playback.

There's an ultrawide 12-megapixel front-facing camera that's unfortunately positioned on the narrower edge of the screen, which might make things a little awkward for those who prefer to put their tablet in a keyboard dock while taking video calls. On the rear, the iPad Pro has 12MP wide and 10MP ultra wide cameras, as well as a LiDAR scanner.

The 12.9-inch iPad Pro weighs in at 1.5 pounds, which might tire out your arms pretty quickly if you're holding it (you could always place it in a case with a stand, of course). Although this model doesn't have 5G connectivity, it does support WiFi 6E.

