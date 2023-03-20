Apple's 512GB Mac Mini M2 is $99 off right now Lots of power in a small package for just $700.

Apple's Mac Mini M2 is the cheapest way to get the company's latest processors, and now Amazon is offering the more desirable model at the best price we've seen. You can buy the 512MB Mini M2 for $700, or $100 (12 percent) off the regular price. The one caveat is that the shipping date is set for April 12th, but if you're not in a huge hurry, it's the best deal to date.

Apple Apple 2023 Mac Mini M2 The 512MB Mac Mini M2 is on sale at the lowest price we've seen yet. $700 at Amazon

In our review, we gave the Mac Mini a solid score of 86, lauding the performance and classic aluminum design. It's tiny but mighty, with the M2 model easily powerful enough for productivity chores and multitasking. The chip combines computing operations, like CPU, GPU, input/output interfaces and certain memory processes into one "system on a chip," allowing for faster processing speeds.

On top of that, you get killer connectivity, with two Thunderbolt 4 USB-C connections, HDMI 2.0 (with 4K 240Hz and 8K 60Hz output), two USB-A ports, a headphone jack and gigabit Ethernet (upgradeable to 10 gigabit). The M2 Pro model adds two additional USB-C ports, making it even more useful for creatives with a ton of accessories.

The Mac Mini M2 won't replace your gaming machine, but it can handle nearly everything else you throw at it. We wouldn't recommend the overpriced storage or RAM upgrades either, as the M2 is much more efficient with RAM than typical PCs. Still, if you're looking for a cheap but powerful Mac, this is the way to go.

