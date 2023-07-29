Apple's 9th-gen iPad drops to $250 for Prime Day

For anyone who's been holding out for Prime Day to buy Apple's 10.2-inch, 9th-gen iPad — hey, good decision! The 64GB WiFi model is now on sale at a record low price of $250, for a savings of $79, or 24 percent. If you need more memory or a cellular connection, the 256GB version is also on sale for $389 (19 percent off) and the cellular model is discounted by 17 percent to $389 (64GB) and 15 per cent to $520 (256GB).

The 9th-generation iPad may be nearing two years old at this point, but it's still our pick for the best budget Apple tablet. With an A13 Bionic chip, it's reasonably speedy for games and casual tasks and it still carries a headphone jack or a physical home button if you prefer those things. All of that makes it a great entertainment machine, whether you're reading, listening to music or watching movies.

It also offers a much better front camera for video calls, excellent battery life and more. The main downsides are a stale design compared to other iPads (it still has a Lightning port, Home button, thick bezels and a non-laminated display). The other issue is the display quality, which is good for most things but a bit lacking compared to newer models.

As mentioned, other versions of the 10.2-inch iPad are also on sale, though with lesser discounts. If it's another iPad you're after, be sure to check our list of the best Prime Day iPad and tablet deals — and if you're uncertain about which one to get, see our guide to the best iPads for 2023.

Your Prime Day Shopping Guide: See all of our Prime Day coverage. Shop the best Prime Day deals on Yahoo Life. Follow Engadget for the best Amazon Prime Day tech deals. Learn about Prime Day trends on In the Know. Hear from Autoblog’s car experts on must-shop auto-related Prime Day deals and find Prime Day sales to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you.