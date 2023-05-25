Apple's AirTag 4-pack falls to $87

If you've been looking to get a bunch of new Apple AirTags, now's a good time to buy them: The Bluetooth tracker's four-pack bundle is currently on sale for $87. That's not quite an all-time low, but it's still 12 percent less than what the pack typically costs. It's also certainly one of the best prices we've seen for the bundle on Amazon. While a single AirTag only costs $28, this is a great chance to get your hands on a few so you could track several items — like bags, valuables or even pets — at once through the Find My app.

The Apple AirTag can easily pair with your iPhone or iPad with one tap. Once it's paired, you can use your device to look up where it's currently located and to play a sound through its built-in speaker to help you find what you're looking for. If you have a newer iPhone that supports Ultra Wideband technology, you can even use precision finding to lead you right to each specific AirTag. In case you do lose something that you're keeping track of, you can put AirTag in "lost mode" to be notified when the Find My network of Apple devices detects it.

Since the AirTag is water and dust resistant, it won't easily break if it gets lost. And while it's not rechargeable, the CR2032 coin battery that powers it is removable and can last for a year before you'd need to replace it. These four-pack AirTags don't come with any accessories, but you can check out some of the best products for the tracker that you can buy right here.

