Apple's AirTags are cheaper than usual in Woot's latest one-day sale

AirTags are some of the most affordable Apple gadgets you can get, which is probably why deep discounts on them are hard to come by. Last week, we saw one of the trackers drop to $24 and a four-pack fall to $96 on Amazon, but Woot's latest flash sale makes the bundle even cheaper. Today only, you can get a four-pack of AirTags for $94, which is five percent off its normal price. Woot's dropped the price to as low as $88 in the past, but that all-time low happened during the holiday shopping season, making it unlikely to come back around anytime soon.

Much like Tile devices and other Bluetooth trackers, AirTags are designed to help you keep track of your stuff. The coin-sized gadget can slip into your wallet or backpack, or attach to a holder that you can clip to your keys, allowing you to keep track of your things using the Find My app on your iOS device. When you do misplace something, you can force the AirTag to emit a chime or, if you have an ultra-wideband supporting iPhone, the Precision Finding feature can lead you directly to your missing stuff using directions on your phone's screen. And if you're not the in vicinity of your belongings anymore, you can check out the AirTag's last location in the Find My app and even turn on Lost Mode, which will ping you when the AirTag gets detected by the network again.

Keep in mind that you'll have to be an iPhone user to get the most out of AirTags. Apple recently released an app that allows Android users to see if an AirTag is nearby, but its goal is detection, privacy and returning the lost AirTag to its rightful owner. Also, we recommend checking out Woot's return policy before buying because it is much different from that of its parent company, Amazon.

