Apple's entire AirPods lineup is discounted, plus the rest of the week's best tech deals

Amazon's Echo Show 8 is down to $100 at Amazon, Target and Best Buy. We've seen this discount multiple times since the 8-inch smart display was released last September; it's not an all-time low, but it's $50 off Amazon's MSRP, and it equals the best price we've seen in a couple of months.

The Echo Show 8 itself is generally the best blend of price, size and functionality in Amazon's smart display lineup. It has a more spacious screen, faster processor and better camera than the Echo Show 5, but it's far more affordable than the Echo Show 10. It can work with other smart home devices through Matter, Zigbee and Thread, plus it has a dedicated camera cover and mic mute button. (Though no smart device like this is especially privacy-conscious.) Google's Nest Hub is a better choice if you heavily use Google services like Gmail and Google Calendar — or if you don't just want another camera in your home — but if you prefer Alexa and want a display for video calls, recipes and the like, this is your best bet.

If you don't need a display at all, meanwhile, the most recent Echo Dot is also on sale for $28. Again, we've seen better deals in the past, but this is a larger discount than usual, taking $15 or so off the smart speaker's average street price over the last few months. We call the Echo Dot the best option for less than $50 in our guide to the best smart speakers.