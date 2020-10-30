Apple's French and UK stores switch to Express pickups as lockdowns begin

With lockdowns starting today in the UK and last week in France, Apple Stores in those countries are switching gears. Starting tomorrow (November 6th) in the UK, Apple will switch stores over to Storefront service, offering “click-and-collect” pickup only and no Genius bar or shopping (via 9to5Mac). Before you can pick up any orders, you’ll need to reserve a time slot and have received a confirmation email.

“Apple's Express storefronts allow customers to collect online orders at a safe and convenient pickup window,” the company said in a statement to iMore. “Browsing the store is not permitted, and service is offered only with a reserved time slot. Click-and-collect service allows for the same convenient pickup of orders and returns, but Genius Support is unavailable. Apple has not updated the status of the iPhone Upgrade Program, which is only available in-store in the UK.”