Apple's iPad Air M1 drops to a record-low $500 in an Amazon Black Friday deal

Apple’s latest and greatest iPad Air tablet is on sale via Amazon for $500 as part of an early Black Friday deal. The MSRP is $600, so this represents a savings of $100 for the fifth-gen device. The record-low deal applies to every available color, from purple to space gray, but some hues require you clip an affiliated coupon on the side of the page. You know the drill.

This deal is for the M1-equipped iPad Air, so it’ll be fast enough for just about anything you throw at it. It's the 64GB version, though the 256GB models are also on sale for $650 instead of $750. Additionally, there’s a similar discount for the 5G cellular models that shaves off $100 from that sticker price.

The fifth-gen iPad Air is generally considered to be the best all-purpose tablet that Apple makes. There’s a reason, after all, why it sits atop our list of the best iPads. We gave it high marks in our official review, calling out the sheer power of the M1 chip and the excellent battery life, which lasts around 12 hours per charge. We also admired the much-improved front camera, the optional 5G and, of course, the top-notch design and build.

On the downside, the storage options are a bit stingy, as is typical with Apple. The 64GB model will fill up fast, particularly if you are downloading apps and games at a rapid pace. This model also lacks Face ID, if that’s a dealbreaker for you. Finally, like all Apple tablets, the official pencil and keyboard accessories are on the expensive side. Despite these caveats, though, this was the best Apple tablet you could buy at $600, so that certainly holds true at $500.

