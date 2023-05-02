Apple's iPad mini is back on sale for $400

With an excellent blend of power and portability, Apple's 2021 iPad Mini tablet is a popular choice — but at $500, it's not exactly an impulse buy. If you've been waiting for a deal, the 64GB model is now on sale at Amazon and Target for $400 ($99 off) in four colors, down to the lowest prices we've seen to date.

With its fresh and modern design, solid performance and improved cameras, the iPad mini 2021 earned a solid 89 Engadget review score. It’s easily the smallest (7.69x5.3x0.25 inches) and lightest (0.65 pounds for the WiFi model) of any current iPad, with an 8.3-inch display that’s more comfortable to operate with a single hand.

At the same time, it has similar specs to the iPhone 13, with the same speedy A15 Bionic chip that delivers a big jump in performance over the fifth-gen model. It comes with a larger 8.3-inch display with higher 2,266 x 1,488 resolution than the previous models, and eliminates the physical home button, moving the Touch ID sensor to the power button. The volume buttons, meanwhile, are at the top to make room for Apple Pencil 2 that can be attached to the side magnetically.

Other features include USB-C charging and upgraded cameras with support from Apple's Center Stage feature, keeping you in the center of the frame during video calls. The main downsides are the lack of a headphone jack, limited 64GB of storage on the base model and fairly high price compared to tablets with comparable specs. Amazon and Target have certainly taken the edge off the price, but it's best to act soon before the deal ends.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter and subscribe to the Engadget Deals newsletter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.