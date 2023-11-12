Apple’s iPad refresh next year could bring OLED iPad Pros and a 12.9-inch iPad Air

Apple will introduce a new 12.9-inch iPad Air alongside the long-rumored OLED iPad Pro to kick off upgrades for its entire iPad lineup in 2024, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Updated versions of the iPad Air are expected to arrive in the beginning of the year, with the new iPad Pro models to follow by the second quarter.

Kuo predicts Apple will release a 10.9-inch iPad Air and, for the first time, a 12.9-inch model. While it’ll come in the Pro size, it isn’t likely to sport the Pro’s mini-LED display. But, Kuo says it will get the oxide backplane, which will make for better performance over the smaller model. As for the new iPad Pro, Kuo says there are two upcoming M3 models that will drop the mini-LED display for OLED and use the iPhone 15 Pro’s LTPO backplane.

The rest of the iPad lineup is due for upgrades as well, with both the 11th generation iPad and new iPad mini anticipated to arrive in the second half of 2024. It’s been over a year since Apple last released a new iPad.