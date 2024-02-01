Apple’s M1 iPad Air is $150 off and down to a record low

Usually $600, you can get the 64GB model for $450.

While not quite Apple’s most powerful tablet, the iPad Air is still the best choice for most customers. Its blend of nearly iPad Pro-level specs and features with more accessible pricing made it one of Engadget’s top iPad picks for 2024. If you’ve been eyeing a new model and don’t want to spend a fortune, you can snag the latest iPad Air at Best Buy for a record-low $450 (usually $600).

The 2022 iPad Air has a 10.9-inch screen with True Tone (auto-adjusting display warmth), P3 wide color (for a vivid and accurate color presentation), and an anti-reflective coating. Powering it is the M1 chip, which places it a generation behind the more expensive ($750 and up) 11-inch iPad Pro. However, the M1 is still more than zippy enough for nearly anyone’s everyday tablet use.

The $450 price gets you the base model with 64GB of storage. If that isn’t enough, Best Buy also has the 256GB model discounted to $600 (usually $750). Both storage tiers ship in five color options: space gray, starlight, blue, purple and pink.

The iPad Air works with Apple’s best tablet accessories, including the second-generation Apple Pencil and the Magic Keyboard, which transform it into a laptop-like portable workstation. It also includes a USB-C port for universal charging and connecting external drives or cameras.

Apple is rumored to launch a new iPad Air model in the coming months, so you may consider holding off if saving money isn’t your highest priority. But on the other hand, this is almost certainly the most bang for your buck you’ll get from a $450 iPad anytime soon.

