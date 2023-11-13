Apple's M2 Mac Mini is up to $109 off ahead of Black Friday

If you've had your eye on one of Apple's versatile M2-powered Mac Minis, Amazon has you covered. Right now, the 256GB Apple Mac Mini M2 is back down to $500 from $600 — its all-time low price. The first $50 is taken off immediately, while a coupon removes the rest at checkout. If you need even more storage, you can also check out the 512GB Mac Mini M2, currently at $690 from $799, thanks to a 13 percent discount and a $9 coupon thrown in at the end.

Apple's 2023 Mac Mini M2 is a long way from 2005's Mini. We gave the Mac Mini M2 an 86 in our review thanks to its eight CPU cores, ten graphic cores and 8GB of RAM. It's also wild with ports, including a headphone jack, gigabit Ethernet, two USB-A, two Thunderbolt 4 USB-C and an HDMI 2.0. Though, it doesn't have any front-facing ports, which can be a bit frustrating.

We also like the Mac Mini 2 for its sleek design and slightly raised bottom, allowing for optimal airflow. Overall, it's just a really well performing device, that can boost your Mac's performance without taking up too much room on your desk. Plus, it stays quiet while doing all this hard work. The only difference between the two models is storage, so if you're happy with 256GB, save yourself $190 (or put it towards Black Friday deals).

Your Black Friday Shopping Guide: See all of Yahoo’s Black Friday coverage, here. Follow Engadget for Black Friday tech deals. Learn about Black Friday trends on In The Know. Hear from Autoblog’s experts on the best Black Friday deals for your car, garage, and home, and find Black Friday sales to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you.