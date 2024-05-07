Apple's M4 chip arrives with a big focus on AI

Apple's latest silicon will be available first on the new 11- and 13-inch iPad Pros.

Today at its "Let Loose" event, Apple detailed its new M4 chip featuring a major focus on improved AI and machine learning capabilities.

Built on a new second-gen 3nm process, Apple's M4 chip features four performance and six efficiency cores along with a 10-core GPU. On top of that, Apple says it's maintaining class-leading energy efficiency. In terms of general performance, Apple claims the M4's CPU is 50 percent faster compared to M2, with a GPU that's four times as fast. Memory bandwidth has been improved with speeds of up to 120GB/s.

Apple

The M4 also features an upgraded 16-core neural engine capable of delivering up to 38 trillion operations per second.

