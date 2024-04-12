Apple's MacBook Air M2 returns to an all-time low, plus the rest of the week's best tech deals

The 10th-gen Apple iPad is on sale for $349 at Amazon and Best Buy, which matches the lowest price we've seen from major retailers. Apple sells the 10.9-inch tablet for $449, though we often see it drop between $350 and $429 on Amazon. This deal is for the base model with 64GB of storage; if you need more space, the 256GB model is also $100 off its MSRP at $499.

Before you pull the trigger, note that Apple reportedly plans to release new iPad Airs and iPad Pros in early May. If you don't need a new tablet right this second, it's probably best to wait a few weeks. However, a refresh to the base iPad isn't expected until later in 2024, so this should remain a decent deal if you must buy a slate today and want to stay under $400.

We gave the 10th-gen iPad a review score of 85 in late 2022. Its aluminum design feels premium, it gets a solid 10+ hours of battery life and its A14 Bionic chip is still plenty fast for media consumption. Because its webcam is located on its landscape edge, it's also a bit more convenient for video calls than other iPads. That said, it doesn't support the highest-end Apple Pencil or Magic Keyboard, and its lack of an M-series chip means it can't work with some high-end games. Its display isn't laminated, either, so there's a small but noticeable air gap between the display and cover glass. Still, it's an iPad, and it's a noticeable upgrade over the cheaper 9th-gen model if you just want a nice tablet for reading and streaming.