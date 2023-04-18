Apple's previous-gen AirPods Pro drop to $159

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.

AirPods are known for two things: playing good audio and going on sale. Today, Apple's premium earbuds are living up to one of them in big way after Woot slashed the first-generation AirPod Pros back to an all-time low from $249 to $159. That's a savings of $90 (or 36 percent), but be quick because the deal is for today only.

If you don't care too much about having the latest model, this price drop puts the Pros around the cost of the standard third-generation AirPods. The big benefit of these headphones is their impressive active noise cancelling (ANC) feature, which makes them good for travel, but also calls. They also have IPX4 water resistance, so you can go on a nice Spring jog without worrying about sweat bothering them. Then there's the benefit of hands-free Siri access, so you can make calls, send messages and turn on alarms without having to dig deep into any bags for your phone.

The first-gen AirPod Pros last about five hours per use and give you 24 hours of battery life with the case, which gives you the option to wirelessly charge. If you do happen to have some extra cash and could maybe spring for the second-generation AirPod Pros. Amazon has them priced at $200, a savings of $50 (or 20 percent).

