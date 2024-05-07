Apple's thinner new iPad Pros feature the M4 chip and "tandem" OLED displays

Apple's new iPad Pro models are its most laptop-like tablets yet. They're the first devices powered by the company's M4 chip, which is said to deliver more AI capabilities. And, for the first time outside of the iPhone and Apple Watch, both the new 11-inch and (slightly larger) 13-inch iPad Pros will sport OLED screens. That's a step up from the LCD and Mini-LED displays on the previous models, and it should lead to bolder colors, inky dark black levels, and far better contrast.

These aren't your typical OLEDs, either: Apple says the new iPad Pros feature "tandem" OLED displays for 1,000 nits of typical brightness and 1,500 nits of peak brightness. That solves the brightness issues facing earlier OLED screens, and it means you likely won't miss the extreme brightness of Mini-LED.

It's interesting to see Apple skip the M3 chip entirely and debut the M4 on the iPad Pro — that's a sign of just how important the company considers these new tablets. The M4 chip sports a 10-core CPU and 10-core GPU. Apple claims the M4's CPU is up to 50 percent faster than the M2, and its GPU is four times as fast. It also features a Neural Engine that can reach 38 TOPS (tera operations per second) of AI performance. That's faster than any processor shipping today, and it's slightly below the upcoming Snapdragon X Elite chips, which have a 45 TOPS NPU.

