Apple's third-generation AirPods fall back to $140

Whether you're looking for a last-minute Valentine's Day gift for your special someone or a pick-me-up as winter rages, discounted AirPods are a solid option. Right now, Apple's third-generation AirPods are down from $169 to $140 – a 17 percent discount. The sale brings these earbuds down to the lowest we've seen them this year.

The third-gen Apple AirPods came on the scene in 2021 as a major upgrade to their predecessor. For starters, they have a comfier design and IPX4-level sweat and water resistance. The third-gen AirPods also offer six hours of playtime (30 overall with the case), wireless charging with a Qi‑certified wireless charger and one hour of juice in just five minutes in the case. Plus, this model has always-on Siri and more accurately detects when the AirPods are in your ear.

Are you looking for just the basics in your AirPods purchase? The second-generation model AirPods are also on sale, with a 30 percent discount dropping the price from $129 to $90. However, they don't have wireless charging and last only five hours, or 24 hours with the case.

If noise canceling is vital to you, then the second-gen AirPods Pro might be the right call instead. They're currently 24 percent off, dropping from $249 to $190 — not far off from the standard price for the classic third-gen AirPods. In addition to noise canceling, the second-gen AirPods Pro offer transparency mode and Adaptive Audio. They also have six hours of battery life and 30 hours with the case. Plus, both the AirPods and the MagSafe case are IP54 sweat, dust and water resistant.

