Apple's updated iCloud Private Relay notice clarifies why it might not work for some users

Apple is set to slightly alter the wording on its notice for the iCloud Private Relay error that switched off the VPN-like feature for some users. According to MacRumors, the tech giant will update its note for users, clarifying that their carriers aren't always to blame for the issue. After a previous iOS 15.2 update, some users found that they couldn't use Private Relay while on a cellular network. Private Relay ensures that, as long as the user is on Safari, not even Apple can see their activities.

The original notice puts the blame solely on mobile carriers:

"Private Relay is turned off for your cellular plan. Your cellular plan doesn't support ‌iCloud‌ Private Relay. With ‌iCloud‌ Private Relay turned off, this network can monitor your internet activity, and your IP address is not hidden from known trackers or websites."

T-Mobile, however, denied that it was responsible for the error happening to its subscribers' phones. It told Bloomberg's Mark Gurman in a statement that it identified a problem with the iOS 15.2 update that toggled off the feature by default. Apple denied that its update rolled out with changes to Private Relay, as one would expect: "No changes were made to iCloud Private Relay in iOS 15.2 that would have toggled the feature off," a spokesperson said.

Whatever the real reason is for the feature being switched off, fixing the problem could be as simple as toggling some settings back on. The updated notice that rolled out with iOS 15.3 beta now says:

"Private Relay is turned off for your cellular plan. Private Relay is either not supported by your cellular plan or has been turned off in Cellular Settings. With Private Relay turned off, this network can monitor your internet activity, and your IP address is not hidden from known trackers or websites."

Apple's support page now also contains instructions on how fix the problem: If Private Relay has been switched off for a cellular network, users can go to the network's settings and turn on "Limit IP Address Tracking." They can go to WiFi settings and do the same if the feature isn't working on WiFi.