Apple Workers say they've collected almost 500 toxic workplace stories

The group plans to share those stories on Monday.
Igor Bonifacic
I. Bonifacic|08.27.21
@igorbonifacic

Sponsored Links

Igor Bonifacic
I. Bonifacic
@igorbonifacic
August 27th, 2021
In this article: sexism, news, gear, AppleToo, labor, Apple, Apple Workers
An aerial view of Apple Park headquarters in Cupertino CA showing the circle and the solar powered parking structure. The solar panels installed on the roof of the campus can generate 17 megawatts of power, sufficient to power 75% during peak daytime, and making it one of the biggest solar roofs in the world.
Steve Proehl via Getty Images

After sending out a call to action on Monday, #AppleToo, a group made up of current and former Apple workers looking to shine a light on the company’s workplace culture, says it has collected nearly 500 stories of incidents involving discrimination, harassment and retaliation “that happened at the hands of a colleague off of campus.” According to the Apple Workers Twitter account, the majority of those who got in touch asked for information on how to file a complaint with an external authority like the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH).

i
This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here, then reload the page to see it.

What’s more, the group says more than half of the individuals it spoke with asked for information and guidance on how to contact the media about their stories. “Almost everyone consented to having their stories shared respectfully and anonymously,” it said. Apple Workers plans to start sharing those stories publicly next week, but it offered a preview on Friday, noting the throughline in many of the incidents was that workers felt they were ignored by Apple’s HR department.

Apple already faces questions over its handling of sexism in the workplace. In August, the company put Ashley Gjøvik, a senior engineering program manager, on paid administrative leave. In a series of tweets, Gjøvik shared interactions she had with the company's employee relations team. In one episode, a manager referenced her "tone" in presentations and said, "I didn't hear you going up an octave at the end of your statements." Gjøvik said she only resorted to sharing her story publicly because “everything I tried internally has failed."

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Popular on Engadget