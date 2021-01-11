Aptiv brings semi-autonomous tech to more affordable cars

Aptiv isn’t focused solely on self-driving cars — it’s also making semi-autonomous features more accessible. As Reuters reports, Aptiv has introduced a new advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) that lowers the price of Level 1-3 autonomy. The technology scales cameras, LiDAR and radar to cars ranging from compacts through to giant sedans.

It also represents Aptiv’s first use of “4D” imaging radar, with twice the range of existing tech. Your cabin may get some upgrades, too, including cameras, ultrasonic sensors and radar. Over-the-air updates should also improve features over time.