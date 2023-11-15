The best VR accessories for 2026

VR headsets are impressive gadgets on their own, but the right accessories can significantly improve comfort, usability and immersion. From controller grips that offer better handling to upgraded head straps that balance weight and extend battery life, these add-ons can make long sessions more enjoyable and less fatiguing. Some accessories focus on convenience, like charging docks and storage stands, while others enhance how virtual experiences feel through haptic feedback or more secure fits.

As VR continues to expand beyond gaming into fitness, productivity and mixed reality experiences, accessories are starting to serve a wider range of functions. Whether you're looking to fine-tune comfort, improve tracking or add realism to your virtual world, these are the VR accessories worth considering in 2026.

Best VR accessories: Controllers

DeadEyeVR DriVR Elite VR Golf Club Handle Attachment For my money, games like Topgolf's Golf+ and Walkabout Mini Golf are the killer apps for VR headsets — and I've never golfed a round in my life. There's just something about the actions involved with golf that translate perfectly to virtual reality. It already feels real, but you can always kick it up a notch by snagging a club attachment. Golf clubs are long and heavy, while VR controllers are squat and light. Weighted club attachments solve this issue, and DeadEyeVR's DriVR Elite is the one to beat, especially if you want a more physical function that better mirrors real-world motion. The faux driver integrates with Meta Quest headsets and the iron core provides that much-needed heft. It's not as long as the real-world counterpart, but that's actually a good thing for your windows and furniture. If you prefer minigolf, check out the company's line of putters. See at Amazon

M AMVR AMVR VR G-un Stock Attachment Compatible with Meta/Oculus Quest 3S/Quest 3 First person shooters are another good genre for VR, but standard controllers just don't cut it. For extra realism, integrate your controllers with a gun stock attachment of some kind. Accessories like this also pair well with controller grips, which help keep everything secure during fast, physical movements. We recommend this one from reputable accessory maker AMVR. It actually ships with two gun stock attachments so you can live the dream of dual wielding like the ultimate badass from a John Woo movie. They also look pretty cool, with an aesthetic that's reminiscent of the old NES light gun accessory. The only caveat? They are designed to work with newer Quest controllers, so the only viable headsets are the Quest 3 and 3s. If you have one of these headsets, however, you'll absolutely start shredding in games like Arizona Sunshine, Population: One and, of course, the rhythm shooter Pistol Whip. See at Amazon

DeadEyeVR Shadow Shot VR Bow Accessory There are a surprising number of great VR games in which a bow is the primary weapon. In Death: Unchained, Dungeons of Eternity and Survival Nation all feature robust archery mechanics, as a start. The gameplay typically has you pull one controller back while holding the other in place, to mimic the motions of shooting an arrow. This is fine, but cuts into the realism a bit. DeadEyeVR's Shadow Shot accessory doesn't just feel like using a bow, it is an actual bow. The controllers attach on each end and you pull back and fire. For real-life archers, the learning curve should be close to zero. For newbies, this could be an interesting way to learn the basics of the sport. See at Amazon

Best VR accessories: Headsets

Will Lipman Photography for Engadget SteelSeries Arctis Nova 4 Let's get something out of the way first: any pair of wired headphones will work with any VR headset. The SteelSeries Arctis Nova 4 headphones aren't specifically designed for VR headsets, but they have plenty of features for enthusiasts. They have 360-degree spatial audio, a real game-changer for VR experiences, an AI-assisted microphone that reduces ambient noise and a fully customizable EQ, which comes in handy when streaming video or listening to music on a VR headset. These are also wireless headphones with Bluetooth that connect to just about everything. But you may still want to plug in directly when shuffling around a VR space to reduce lag. When going wireless, however, you'll get 36 hours of use per charge and a quick-charge feature that juices up the headphones in just 15 minutes. See at Amazon

KIWI design KIWI design K4 Boost Comfort Battery Head Strap Let's be honest: the head straps that ship with most VR headsets, including the Quest line, aren't that great. That's why people tend to swap them out for more comfortable third-party products. Another problem with standalone VR headsets? The battery life is typically shorter than a power nap. That's why many users replace the default strap with an elite strap that adds both comfort and extra power. The KIWI Design K4 offers around three hours of additional juice, with a comfortable and balanced design. The included battery actually helps even out the weight balance, so using this strap helps reduce strain on the head and neck. See at Amazon

M AMVR AMVR Stand Holder There's no great place to stash a VR headset. You can plop it on a counter somewhere, or try to find an unused drawer, but both of those options aren't exactly ideal. That's where dedicated stands come in as they offer a nice and snug home for both the headset and its controllers, and can double as a simple charging dock when paired with a cable. This one by AMVR is our favorite. It's budget-friendly, durable and, most importantly, features a near-universal design. This stand will accommodate just about any headset out there, including the Quest 3, the Pico 4, the PSVR 2 and even the Apple Vision Pro. There are side brackets for controllers and a tray on the bottom for other accessories (like the AVP's battery pack). See at Amazon

Best VR accessories: Fitness

Ringside Ringside Weighted Exercise Gloves From Supernatural to the boxing sim The Thrill of the Fight, exercise apps have become the de facto system sellers for VR headsets. If you're serious about virtual workouts, consider standard weighted exercise gloves. These are not specific VR gloves, nor are they particularly techy. They're just well-made weighted gloves that give your workouts a boost. They'll not only increase the efficacy of cardio workouts, but they could help increase muscle mass along the shoulders and arms as well. It goes without saying they'll add a bit of immersion to boxing sims like Creed: Rise to Glory and The Thrill of the Fight. Ringside's gloves are available in two-pound and four-pound versions and, of course, can be used at the real gym in addition to the virtual one. See at Amazon

Engadget Skywin VR Mat Though many games allow you to sit and play, standing is really the best way to immerse yourself in action-heavy virtual environments. It comes with some risks, however, as you could step over a pet or knock down an item of furniture. These headsets typically feature software that discourages you from stepping outside of pre-determined boundaries, but it's not foolproof, especially in room-scale or full-body experiences where you're moving more aggressively. Something like the Skywin VR Mat will let you know the minute you've stepped out of bounds. Plus, it's thick, plush and far more comfortable to stand on than a hard floor. There are plenty of these mats out there, and they work with any VR headset. We chose Skywin's due to its 35-inch circumference, which is large enough to move around in while being small enough for apartment dwellers. See at Amazon

Best VR accessories: Cables, chargers and batteries

Engadget Casematix Hard Case Moving VR headsets from place to place can be frustrating, as anyone who's wrapped one up in T-shirts for a flight can attest to. You want a sturdy and durable carrying case that doubles as a good spot to store the headset and controllers when not in use. Casematix's budget-friendly hard case works with the original Quest, Quest 2 and Quest 3 out of the box. But the interior's stuffed with easy-to-cut foam if your headset has a unique design. You can also do the same for accessories, including cables, batteries and full-body tracking add-ons. The carrying handle is comfortable to hold and the hard shell exterior is durable. The price is also right: this thing costs $35 and most first-party cases double that price, with Meta's proprietary cases running around $70. See at Amazon

Meta Meta Quest Link Cable Meta's headsets are standalone, so you can play hundreds of games without attaching external hardware. However, they also work nicely with PCs, so long as you have a link cable. This gives you wired access to PC-exclusive games from the Steam Store and elsewhere. The Quest 3 and 3s are powerful, to be sure, but even they can't run some of the greatest PC VR titles, like the incredible Half Life: Alyx. There are many different link cables out there, but Meta's first-party release is likely the best one. It's durable, over 16 feet long and works with the entire Quest lineup including the just-released Quest 3s. See at Amazon

NexiGo NexiGo VR Cable Management System Standalone VR headsets help reduce cable clutter, but a dedicated cable management system finishes the job. NexiGo's VR cable management system includes a series of ceiling hooks and adhesive fasteners, in addition to traditional screws for a more permanent solution. Any cables for your headset hang from the ceiling and stay out of the way when not in use. There's even retractable carabiners to increase your range of movement by around five feet or so. Even if you have a standalone headset, this is still great for headphones and charging cables. This is obviously a no-brainer for those with wired headsets, as nothing ruins a play session like tripping over a cable and falling flat on your face. It's also useful for organizing chargers, spare cables or a VR cover when your setup isn't in use. See at Amazon

VR accessories FAQs

What equipment do you need for VR?

What you need depends on the VR headset you buy. Some devices, like the Meta Quest 3, are entirely standalone, which means you don't need anything but the headset itself to use it. Other VR headsets need to be connected to a system from which it can draw power and run software. Some systems, like the HP Reverb G2, must connect to a PC, while others like the PS VR2 can connect to gaming consoles like the PS5. Most VR headsets come with the basic controllers you'll need to control actions and movement in virtual worlds.

What's the difference between PC VR, Smartphone VR and Gaming Console VR?

The main difference between those three VR systems is the main machine that allows the VR headset to run. PC VR headsets require a PC, like a gaming laptop or desktop, to run, while smartphone and gaming console VR systems require smartphones and gaming consoles, respectively, to work.

Do all VR headsets need a phone?

No, not all VR headsets need a phone to work. Many VR headsets have build in displays that sit in front of your eyes and basically act as your window into the virtual world.