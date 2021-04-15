Arcade Fire release a 45-minute song through Headspace's mindfulness app

Mindfulness app Headspace is about more than sleep and meditation assistance. It's now a platform on which Grammy-winning artists are releasing new music. Arcade Fire just created a 45-minute instrumental piece called “Memories In The Age Of Anxiety” for the app.

The band wrote in an Instagram post that the track was a collaboration with John Legend and Headspace . Legend has curated a Headspace playlist that features “Memories In The Age Of Anxiety." Arcade Fire noted that it offers "meditative vibes to help you focus and feel inspired."

Along with Arcade Fire and Legend, Headspace has worked with a number of other artists, including St Vincent, Madlib, Sudan Archives and Hans Zimmer . Endel, a rival relaxation app has partnered with musicians such as Grimes and Toro Y Moi to create AI-enhanced soundscapes.