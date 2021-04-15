Arcade Fire release a 45-minute song through Headspace's mindfulness app

Mindfulness app Headspace is about more than sleep and meditation assistance. It's now a platform on which Grammy-winning artists are releasing new music. Arcade Fire just created a 45-minute instrumental piece called “Memories In The Age Of Anxiety” for the app.
The band wrote in an Instagram post that the track was a collaboration with John Legend and . Legend has curated a Headspace playlist that features “Memories In The Age Of Anxiety." Arcade Fire noted that it offers "meditative vibes to help you focus and feel inspired."
Along with Arcade Fire and Legend, Headspace has worked with a number of other artists, including St Vincent, Madlib, Sudan Archives and . Endel, a rival relaxation app has partnered with musicians such as and Toro Y Moi to create AI-enhanced soundscapes.
It's actually the first release of an Arcade Fire studio recording since 2019, as points out. Putting out “Memories In The Age Of Anxiety” on Headspace makes a lot of sense, though. There isn't much that would send me to sleep faster than a 45-minute Arcade Fire song.