Headspace offers free mindfulness exercises to help with stress

That said, you don’t have to live in New York to take advantage of the resources; they’re available to everyone going through this difficult time.

“From Buffalo to Long Island, Albany to the Lower East Side, this special NY collection of meditation, sleep, and movement exercises are here to support you through stressful and challenging times,” Headspace says on the website. “Helping you — and your fellow New Yorkers — stay strong and be kind to yourselves, with a New York state of mind.”

The initiative is the latest effort by Headspace to help during the coronavirus pandemic. In March, the company made its premium Headspace Plus subscription free to US healthcare professionals through the end of 2020.

Besides Headspace, Engadget recently detailed some of the ways in which you can access online help if you’re feeling anxious amid everything that’s going on at the moment.