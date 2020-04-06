Headspace offers free mindfulness exercises to help with stress

To help people in New York, one of the cities in the US hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic, mindfulness app Headspace has made some of its meditation and sleep exercises free. The resources are available through a new website the company launched today in partnership with New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (via The Verge).
In all, there 10 audio tracks to help New Yorkers meditate and fall asleep, plus three exercises to assist kids. Headspace also shared a recent guided workout the company posted to its YouTube channel.