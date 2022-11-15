Arturia's instruments and effects are 50 percent off until December 6th

Now might be a good moment to splurge on music-making tools. Arturia is running a Black Friday sale that offers 50 percent off its "flagship" virtual instruments, effects and software. The 33-instrument V Collection 9 set has dropped from $599 to $299 for newcomers, while FX Collection 3's 26 effects plugins are $199 instead of the usual $399. And if you're looking for an accessible synthesizer, Pigments is down from $199 to $99. The promo runs until December 6th, and you'll get personalized offers if you already use the company's products.

We've considered these tools to be valuable even at their regular prices. V Collection 9 offers a range of pianos, classic synths and other instruments that offer substantial flexibility, including new items like a Korg MS-20 emulator and the cinematic Augmented Strings. FX Collection 3 brings vintage distortions and lo-fi effects. Pigments, meanwhile, encourages you to create synth sounds from scratch with the help of extras like a distortion module.

You can use the V Collection and Pigments tools by themselves, but all of the software on sale can work with other digital audio workstations through support for formats like AAX, Audio Unit, NKS and VST. With these discounts, Arturia's audio packages could make more sense if you're either new to music production or determined to expand your toolset for the lowest price possible.