Arturia's MicoFreak gets a vocoder mode and limited-edition makeover

When Arturia announced the MicroFreak in January of 2019 I said “there's nothing stopping Arturia from adding more oscillators down the road through firmware updates.” And the company has not disappointed. This past January it added a noise oscillator, plus chord and scale modes for simplified playing. Now owners are getting a vocoder mode.

A firmware update enables TRRS audio input — which has been hidden in the hardware this whole time — through the headphone jack and adds a 16-band vocoder oscillator option with three different waveforms. Obviously you can do the usual vocoder thing of singing into the synth now to sound like a robot. But you can process any external audio through it for strange whispering high hats or guitar chords that sing.