Arturia discounts its software instruments, effects and sound banks by 50 percent

Arturia has launched a new promotion to help those who are just starting their musical journey. Until February 17th, the company has discounted individual software instruments, effects and presets by 50 percent.

The highlight of the sale is Arturia’s Pigments software. At 50 percent off, you can get the company’s original virtual synth for $99, instead of $199. Outside of the fact it’s discounted, now is also a great time to pick up Pigments because Arturia recently released an update to add support for Apple’s M1 chips. Among other additions, the 3.5 update also added a new cross-modulation feature that makes it possible to dial in results that range from weird to full-out sonic freakouts.

We’ve used some of Arturia’s software in the past. For the most part, the company’s instruments, effects and presets are easy to use and surprisingly close to the synths and devices they attempt to emulate. They may not be the real thing, but you’ll pay far less for Arturia’s software than you would for a Moog synth or Rhodes piano — not to mention the fact tracking down some of those classic instruments can be a challenge and they take up a lot of space. When you add a discount to that software, it makes it an even easier decision for those just starting out in music production.

