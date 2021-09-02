Arturia's software synths are 50 percent off until February 25th

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

If you missed Arturia’s Black Friday sale, you now have another chance to get most of its software at a bargain, with the company discounting its softsynths, effects and sound banks by 50 percent until February 25th. As with almost every Arturia sale, two main highlights stand out. The first is its Analog Lab V software, which includes some of the same virtual synths included in the company’s $599 V Collection and doubles as a performance tool and preset browser. Better yet, Arturia recently updated the suite to add 700 new presets. At $199, Analog Lab V was already one of the best value buys in the virtual synth space. At 50 percent off, it’s ever harder to pass up.

The other highlight is Pigments, which is Arturia’s take on a virtual super synth. It comes with multiple engines, effects and modulation settings. It also allows you to mix virtual analog and wavetable oscillators, as well as import your own sounds, making it a powerful music creation tool. You can currently get Pigments for $99, instead of $199.

The sale coincides with the start of Arturia’s new Sound:uncovered Instagram series, which will see the company show you how to recreate specific sounds with its software. At the moment, it has 13 episodes planned, with each coming in at less than a minute long. The tutorials will cover things from a general perspective, so even if you use a different set of software, you’ll still be able to take something away from the episodes.

