Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Interior/Night

'As Dusk Falls' is an 'interactive drama' coming to the Xbox Series X

It looks like playing an animated painting.
Nathan Ingraham
59m ago
Comments
17 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

As Dusk Falls
Interior/Night

As part of today’s Xbox Game Studio event, Caroline Marchal from new studio Interior/Night showed up an entirely new piece of “interactive drama,” As Dusk Falls. The game will span 30 years in the American southwest and, judging from the trailer, it’ll have a pretty unusual art style that I’d describe as an animated painting. It’s hard to say exactly what the story will consist of, but Marchal wrote on the Xbox blog that it’ll focus on “two familes whose trajectories collide in the Arizona desert in 1999.” The trailer definitely plays the story close to the vest, though. The blog post also focuses heavily on the interactive side of this drama, so it sounds like the player will have plenty of agency to influence the story rather than being part of a pre-determined narrative.

Marchal was part of the creative team that created Heavy Rain and Beyond Two Souls, two games that merged traditional gameplay with more interactive storytelling elements that gave the player more agency and control over the various characters. As Dusk Falls looks completely different from those titles, but based on Marchal’s background and the way she described the game, it seems likely this won’t be a traditional experience either. There’s no word yet on when it’ll arrive, but this will be the first game from Interior/Night.

In this article: xbox, xbox series x, microsoft, interior/night, as dusk falls, news, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
17 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Engadget's 2020 Back-to-School Guide

Engadget's 2020 Back-to-School Guide

View
Plex adds more than 80 free live TV channels

Plex adds more than 80 free live TV channels

View
Space Force official logo and motto unveiled

Space Force official logo and motto unveiled

View
‘Bill & Ted Face the Music’ hits cinemas and on-demand September 1st

‘Bill & Ted Face the Music’ hits cinemas and on-demand September 1st

View
Amazon adds car insurance to its absurd list of services

Amazon adds car insurance to its absurd list of services

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr